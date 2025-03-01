Chris Webber spotted at NBA game with unexpected actress

Chris Webber provided us with absolutely peak 1993 vibes on Friday night.

The retired former five-time NBA All-Star Webber was spotted attending Friday’s game in Detroit between the Pistons and the Denver Nuggets with an unexpected actress friend. Webber was sitting courtside with famous Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The pair even got a shoutout from the Pistons’ official page on X.

Jan 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; TNT broadcasters Chris Webber reacts during an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. The Thunder defeated the Clippers 127-117. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big shoutout to Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Chris Webber for coming through tonight! @OfficialJLD @realchriswebber pic.twitter.com/1QoQlEK3ll — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 1, 2025

This looks like it was just a fun outing between friends. Webber, 52, has been married to wife Erika Dates since 2009, and Louis-Dreyfus, 64, has been married to husband Brad Hall since 1987.

Webber is a Detroit native who famously attended the University of Michigan and also had a brief stint playing for the Pistons in 2007. But Louis-Dreyfus’ presence at the game was a bit more of a surprise since she is a New York native who is not known for being an NBA fan (though her son did notably play basketball for a notable Big Ten university).

These days, Webber has gone into commentating and was recently linked to a job at major network. Louis-Dreyfus, meanwhile, continues to impress as an actress and will have a role in the upcoming Marvel film “Thunderbolts.”

As for the game, the Pistons went on to lose to the Nuggets 134-119 to snap an eight-game winning streak dating back to before the NBA All-Star break. But at least it went far better than the time that Louis-Dreyfus (or at least her character Elaine Benes) attended a New York Yankees game back in the ’90s.