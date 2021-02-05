Christian Wood showed great heart despite ankle injury

Christian Wood showed some great heart despite suffering an ankle injury on Thursday night.

Wood was injured when he rolled his ankle while driving to the hoop in the third quarter of his Houston Rockets’ 115-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He limped off the floor during a timeout but then tried to return to the court to shoot some free throws.

Recognizing that Wood was in pain, his teammates convinced the big man to exit the game. Wood obliged and ended up being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

After injuring his ankle, Christian Wood tried to shoot his free throws. His teammates convinced him to go back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/bvQz366l0p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2021

The ankle injury could be really bad news for Houston.

This is the second time in two weeks that Wood has sprained his ankle. He missed three games after spraining his right ankle on Jan. 20.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas hinted at a potential extended absence for the big man.

“It was difficult for me. I had to sit down and collect my thoughts and gather myself,” Silas said of the situation.

Wood, who was signed over the offseason, has been great for the Rockets. He’s averaging 22.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, while also making 1.8 threes per game on 39.7 percent shooting from long range. Houston would be in trouble without him.