Wednesday, November 18, 2020

CJ McCollum is a big fan of Obi Toppin

November 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Obi Toppin

The Portland Trail Blazers may not have been lucky enough to draft Obi Toppin on Wednesday, but that didn’t stop C.J. McCollum from singing the forward’s praises.

Toppin was taken No. 8 overall by the New York Knicks. McCollum, whose Blazers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers, shared his thoughts on Toppin via Twitter.

There is no doubt about Toppin’s skill and potential. He was National Player of the Year at Dayton and averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season. He made an impressive 63.3 percent of his field goals.

The big question about Toppin is his defense, but like McCollum noted, Obi has plenty of athleticism and offensive potential.

Photo: Rikster2/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0

