CJ McCollum is a big fan of Obi Toppin

The Portland Trail Blazers may not have been lucky enough to draft Obi Toppin on Wednesday, but that didn’t stop C.J. McCollum from singing the forward’s praises.

Toppin was taken No. 8 overall by the New York Knicks. McCollum, whose Blazers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers, shared his thoughts on Toppin via Twitter.

I really like Obi . Hope he does well. Seen him catch a lob from half court and windmill it 3 years ago and I had no idea who he was lol. I told him if you can make a corner trey with that bounce you will be a lottery pick and cash out. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 19, 2020

There is no doubt about Toppin’s skill and potential. He was National Player of the Year at Dayton and averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season. He made an impressive 63.3 percent of his field goals.

The big question about Toppin is his defense, but like McCollum noted, Obi has plenty of athleticism and offensive potential.

Photo: Rikster2/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0