Report reveals Clippers’ best trade offer for James Harden

The Los Angeles Clippers have been linked to James Harden for weeks now. But they don’t seem willing to overextend to acquire the Philadelphia 76ers guard.

The Clippers have reportedly made an offer and “want to get a deal done soon.” However, the team has no plans of upping said offer, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pompey reports that LAC is offering a first-round pick, a draft-pick swap, and expiring contracts for Harden.

Names like Norman Powell and Terance Mann have been mentioned as players the Sixers might covet. The Clippers have held firm on their stance that those players are off the table.

Harden has a salary worth $35.6 million. The Clippers have several players on expiring contracts, including Marcus Morris ($17.1 million), Nicolas Batum ($11.71 million), Robert Covington ($11.69 million), and Mason Plumlee ($5 million). The Clippers’ offer likely revolves around a package including most of those expiring deals to provide cap relief for the Sixers.

The Clippers appear to be the lone suitor for Harden, which gives them little reason to increase their offer. Sixers president Daryl Morey is reportedly the one “holding up the deal.”

Morey famously played the long game with former disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons two seasons ago. The 51-year-old executive’s patience appeared to pay off when he was able to swap Simmons with Harden.

It’s likely that Morey is trying to wait for better offers once again. But with Harden continuing to express his frustration publicly, the Sixers might not be willing to wait until the trade deadline like they did with Simmons.