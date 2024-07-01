 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 30, 2024

Clippers sign forward to $30 million deal amid Paul George’s exit

June 30, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
The Clippers logo

The Clippers logo shown on the jumbotron at Staples Center November 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Brown/Larry Brown Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t waste any time signing a lengthy small forward to replace the one they had just lost.

On Sunday, the Clippers officially announced that George was not returning to the team. George became a free agent after he declined his $48.7 million player option for next season.

Hours after the news on George broke, the Clippers reportedly signed free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. Jones’ contract is worth $30 million over three years, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Jones was a key player for the Dallas Mavericks in their recent run to the NBA Finals. The 27-year-old started in all 22 postseason games for Dallas. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while providing stellar perimeter defense for the reigning Western Conference champions.

In his one and only season with the Mavs, Jones averaged a career-best 8.6 points in the regular season and turned himself into a respectable outside shooter. Dallas gave Jones his first opportunity to become a full-time starter.

The Clippers will be Jones’ sixth NBA team heading into his ninth season in the league.

Article Tags

Derrick Jones Jr.Los Angeles Clippers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus