Clippers sign forward to $30 million deal amid Paul George’s exit

The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t waste any time signing a lengthy small forward to replace the one they had just lost.

On Sunday, the Clippers officially announced that George was not returning to the team. George became a free agent after he declined his $48.7 million player option for next season.

Hours after the news on George broke, the Clippers reportedly signed free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. Jones’ contract is worth $30 million over three years, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. plans to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Major pickup for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/ANwrqHAczJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

Jones was a key player for the Dallas Mavericks in their recent run to the NBA Finals. The 27-year-old started in all 22 postseason games for Dallas. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while providing stellar perimeter defense for the reigning Western Conference champions.

In his one and only season with the Mavs, Jones averaged a career-best 8.6 points in the regular season and turned himself into a respectable outside shooter. Dallas gave Jones his first opportunity to become a full-time starter.

The Clippers will be Jones’ sixth NBA team heading into his ninth season in the league.