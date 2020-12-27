Clippers embarrassed by Mavericks in historically bad first half

The Los Angeles Clippers were absolutely embarrassed in the first half of their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

The Clippers trailed Dallas by 50 points — 77-27 at the half. That is a record margin for a lead at halftime of a game.

So how did the game get so out of hand? It was a combination of the Mavs being hot, but mostly about the Clippers being so cold.

Dallas went 29/50 (58 percent) from the field and made 9/20 threes (45 percent), plus all 10 of their free throws. On the other side, the Clippers went 9/37 (24.3 percent) from the field but were a terrible 1/19 (5.3 percent) on threes. They also had seven turnovers compared to two for the Mavericks.

The Mavs gloated a little on Twitter about things.

We could post 300 highlights today — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 27, 2020

The Clippers were playing without Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from a cut in his mouth that required stitches on Friday. Paul George went 0/6 on his threes in the first half.