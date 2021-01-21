Clippers interested in trading for Lonzo Ball?

An intriguing opportunity may be awaiting Lonzo Ball back in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Heavy.com reported on Wednesday that the LA Clippers are among the teams interested in trading for the New Orleans Pelicans guard. Robinson also lists the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and Orlando Magic as others with interest in Ball.

The 23-year-old Ball still has not quite found his groove with the Pelicans. He is averaging just 11.9 points and 4.4 assists per game this season. Ball is also getting somewhat fewer touches in the backcourt with the addition of Eric Bledsoe and the emergence of Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Clippers, currently third in the West, are a team that still lacks a true playmaking point guard. Ball is a native of nearby Chino Hills and attended college at UCLA. Thus, the potential fit is there, especially with the recent uncertainty over Ball’s future in New Orleans.