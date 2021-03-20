Report: Clippers looking to trade for ex-Paul George Pacers teammate

Paul George may be getting a chance to run it back from his Indiana days.

Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated reported on Friday that the LA Clippers are also exploring trade options for Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill. Esnaashari notes that a potential package for Hill would likely have to involve second-round picks from the Clippers as well as expiring contracts such as Reggie Jackson or Patrick Patterson.

The 34-year-old Hill was teammates with George for five seasons on the Pacers from 2011 to 2016. While Hill has barely played for the rebuilding Thunder this season, he brings some vast playoff experience to the table. That includes numerous trips to the conference finals over the years and even a trip to the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

The Clippers have already been linked to one big-name guard in trade talks. But Hill serves as a much more realistic option for them. He is an above-average playmaker, plays good defense, and has a reliable three-point shot. That could make Hill a very valuable addition for the Clippers as they pursue an NBA championship.