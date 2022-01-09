Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls after postgame interview

High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday.

Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls during the postgame interview pic.twitter.com/2rL5PElHPA — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 9, 2022

Coffey started for L.A. and tied a career-high with 21 points. He quickly went from all smiles to looking concerned, and you can understand why.

Pink, who also works NFL games for FOX, will probably think twice about her footwear selection when she covers NBA games in the future. That could have been a lot worse.