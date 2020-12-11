Clippers sent Paul George some wine to celebrate contract extension

Paul George on Thursday signed a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, and the team sent him a present to celebrate.

George was already under contract to make $35.4 million in the upcoming season. The extension gives him four more years at $190 million.

To celebrate, the Clippers sent George some nice wine. PG13 shared photos on his Instagram Story Thursday of the wine, which comes from Napa Valley winery Caymus Vineyards.

In addition to committing $226 million to Paul George over the next half-decade, Lawrence Frank and Steve Ballmer also got PG some vino pic.twitter.com/fpoABLomVZ — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 11, 2020

George appeared to appreciate the gift and thanked Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank.

George is hoping that signing his contract extension will help convince Kawhi Leonard to remain with the team.