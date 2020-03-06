Clippers to sign Joakim Noah to 10-day contract

Joakim Noah is returning to the NBA.

The former All-Star has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Noah’s deal will begin as a 10-day contract.

Noah adds frontcourt depth to a Clipper team with championship aspirations. He played for Memphis last season, appearing in 42 games and averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The veteran center has been plagued by injury issues in recent years. Still, he may have something to offer a contender, as at least one other team looked into signing him earlier in the season. It’s a low-risk move for a Clipper team that is expecting a deep playoff run. If it doesn’t work, he’ll be gone quickly. If it does, they could get a valuable piece at little cost.