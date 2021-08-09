 Skip to main content
Monday, August 9, 2021

Clippers trying to make run at Pascal Siakam trade?

August 9, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Pascal Siakam

The LA Clippers already have two members of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship team in Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka. Now they may be trying to get a third.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported Monday that the Clippers are “enamored” with Raptors big man Pascal Siakam. Anderson also notes that the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have similar interest.

Additionally, Clippers beat writers Andrew Greif and Justin Russo tweeted that the Clippers’ roster moves could signal a forthcoming trade. Incoming rookies Jason Preston and BJ Boston both received guaranteed contracts instead of a two-way spot.

We know that Siakam, who averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game last season, seems to be available for trade. The Raptors recently let franchise icon Kyle Lowry go in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. That could signal a move towards a full rebuild for a team that went 27-45 last year.

Siakam is still owed $106.3 million over the next three seasons. That means that the Clippers would have to work some magic in order to make a trade happen. Players like Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, or Luke Kennard would almost certainly be included just to match salaries. But with their interest in Siakam and the moves they are already making, it sounds like something the Clippers would be very willing to do.

