Saturday, July 24, 2021

Raptors making Pascal Siakam available for trade?

July 24, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Spicy P may be becoming Swapped P this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that Toronto Raptors big Pascal Siakam is considered available for trade around the NBA. Fischer adds that Toronto is exploring all trade avenues ahead of next week’s draft.

The 27-year-old Siakam would seem like an untouchable. He led the team with 21.4 points per game last season and has been their primary offensive threat ever since Kawhi Leonard left Toronto. Siakam also has three years and $106.3 million left on his contract with the Raptors.

Granted, Siakam, who was an All-Star in 2020, has already been mentioned in connection with one interesting trade scenario. Moving Siakam would likely signal a commitment to a full-scale rebuild on Toronto’s part but probably cannot be ruled out.

