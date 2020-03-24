Cole Anthony waiting to make NBA Draft decision – more focused on coronavirus

North Carolina young star Cole Anthony is waiting to make his NBA Draft decision for a good reason.

Anthony said on social media Tuesday that he is focused on trying to help as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. He says he and his family know many people in New York affected by the virus, which has left him more concerned with that at the moment.

Anthony is the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony. Cole grew up in New York City, which has been one of the most affected areas by the virus.

Anthony averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his freshman season. He missed time during the season due to a knee injury.