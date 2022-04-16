 Skip to main content
Did Collin Sexton jinx Cavs with his shirt at play-in game?

April 16, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Collin Sexton in a T-shirt

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season is officially over, and the superstitious might point to the shirt that Collin Sexton wore as a contributing factor.

The Cavs guard Sexton, who had been out since November with a meniscus tear, wore a throwback 1995 World Series shirt to his team’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks. The problem? The 1995 World Series also pitted Cleveland vs. Atlanta (the Indians vs. the Braves) … with Atlanta winning.

Here is another angle of Sexton’s shirt.

Call it a jinx if you will, but Friday’s play-in game produced the same result. Atlanta (the Hawks) defeated Cleveland (the Cavs) by the final of 107-101, despite trailing by ten points at halftime.

Sexton is a native of Marietta, Ga., which probably explains why he was repping the Braves. But it feels like he should have known better than to tempt fate by bringing any sort of Atlanta-over-Cleveland juju into Friday’s contest. That may have been the greatest postseason jinx since the one that we saw in another sport a few years ago.

