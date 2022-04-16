Did Collin Sexton jinx Cavs with his shirt at play-in game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season is officially over, and the superstitious might point to the shirt that Collin Sexton wore as a contributing factor.

The Cavs guard Sexton, who had been out since November with a meniscus tear, wore a throwback 1995 World Series shirt to his team’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks. The problem? The 1995 World Series also pitted Cleveland vs. Atlanta (the Indians vs. the Braves) … with Atlanta winning.

Collin Sexton is wearing a 1995 World Series shirt … y'all know what happened that series? The Atlanta Braves beat Cleveland 🤕 Reverse Jinx? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gm3Zmgc5lS — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 16, 2022

Here is another angle of Sexton’s shirt.

@JohnFricke we need the same results as this shirt. I think Collin Sexton is wearing it. pic.twitter.com/lUaeqNSq5N — Brad Sparks (@bradsparks42) April 16, 2022

Call it a jinx if you will, but Friday’s play-in game produced the same result. Atlanta (the Hawks) defeated Cleveland (the Cavs) by the final of 107-101, despite trailing by ten points at halftime.

Sexton is a native of Marietta, Ga., which probably explains why he was repping the Braves. But it feels like he should have known better than to tempt fate by bringing any sort of Atlanta-over-Cleveland juju into Friday’s contest. That may have been the greatest postseason jinx since the one that we saw in another sport a few years ago.