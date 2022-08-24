Concerning signs emerging about 1 young Warriors player?

The Golden State Warriors’ present is coming off their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons. But there may be some cause for concern when it comes to their future.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said Tuesday on “First Take” that he has heard unflattering things about the attitude and the work ethic of second-year Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

“I’m worried about Kuminga,” said Smith. “I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline that he lacks. Some of the foolishness.

“I’m not getting into his personal business, I’m not saying nothing like that,” Smith continued. “I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions … The level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down, doing the work. I’m hearing that he’s shortchanging the Warriors in that regard.”

Some interesting insight regarding Jonathan Kuminga from Stephen A. Smith on First Take this morning 👀#NBATwitter #DubNation pic.twitter.com/8gGP8V5BzD — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) August 23, 2022

Kuminga, who is still only 19, went to the Warriors with the No. 7 pick in last year’s draft. He had his moments as a rookie, making 70 appearances with 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest. Kuminga was also somewhat of a favorite among Golden State’s fans, who gave him a vulgar nickname.

A 6-foot-7 forward with a wingspan of nearly seven feet, Kuminga has plenty of upside as a defensive kraken who can check multiple positions and also as a high-energy roll man with his powerful dunking ability. But that raw talent means little without the work ethic to match, so it sounds like the Warriors still have some coaching up to do of their prized young piece.