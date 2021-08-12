Warriors fans have vulgar nickname for new draft pick

Golden State Warriors fans have created a new nickname for one of their newest players, and it is a vulgar one.

Jonathan Kuminga was drafted No. 7 overall by Golden State in this year’s draft. The 18-year-old spent last year with the G League Ignite squad, averaging over 15 points per game.

Kuminga is now playing in the NBA Summer League and looking good so far.

But what’s the story with his nickname? Well, some fans have added “bucket” following the first three letters of his last name.

Calling a basketball player a “bucket” is a compliment to their ability to score. But putting it after the first three letters of Kuminga’s last name evokes some unflattering imagery.

If Kuminga continues to clean up with his development, either he’ll shake the nickname in favor of something else, or the legend will only continue to grow.

H/T Big Daddy