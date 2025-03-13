Duke shares big update on Cooper Flagg’s injury

Cooper Flagg suffered what appeared to be a significant injury during the ACC Tournament on Thursday, but Duke has received at least some good news about its star freshman.

Flagg appeared to injure his left ankle after he jumped high into the air to grab a rebound during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia Tech at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. His ankle bent awkwardly underneath him, and he was unable to put any weight on his left leg (video here). Flagg was eventually placed in a wheelchair to be taken for testing.

According to Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, X-rays on Flagg’s ankle came back negative. Scheyer said Flagg has a sprain and his status will depend upon managing the swelling.

Oct 20, 2023; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils recruit Cooper Flagg during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke, the No. 1-ranked team in the country, advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 78-70 win over Georgia Tech. Scheyer called Flagg a “long shot” to play on Friday, but it sounds like Flagg will have a chance to return for the NCAA Tournament.

Flagg returned to the bench area on Thursday with a heavily taped ankle but did not go back into the game.

Flagg entered Thursday’s game averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The 18-year-old is viewed as a virtual lock to be the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. He went just 1-of-7 from the field and had 2 points and 4 rebounds against Georgia Tech prior to hurting his ankle.