Cooper Flagg leaves in wheelchair after suffering injury

Cooper Flagg suffered an injury during the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, and the Duke star was in so much pain that he was taken for an examination in a wheelchair.

Flagg appeared to injure his left ankle after he jumped high into the air to grab a rebound during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia Tech at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The injury did not look good, as Flagg’s ankle bent awkwardly underneath him after he landed with all of his weight on his left leg.

Flagg immediately grabbed at his ankle area and appeared to be in significant pain. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the bench area by teammates. He then needed assistance getting into the locker room:

Cooper Flagg is headed to the locker room after an apparent ankle injury🙏



(via ESPN)https://t.co/Fz2Ip5EbvP pic.twitter.com/co0h3j5Mtj — On3 (@On3sports) March 13, 2025

The injury looked a lot worse in slow motion:

The close up of Cooper Flagg’s injury is nasty. Hope he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/4tdoQGzvvs — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) March 13, 2025

After being helped to the locker room area, Flagg was placed in a wheelchair and presumably taken to undergo tests on his leg.

Cooper Flagg seen in a wheelchair after suffering an apparent ankle injury today.



Oh no… pic.twitter.com/BfDMJZw2dJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 13, 2025

Flagg got off to a slow start before exiting with the injury. He went just 1-of-7 from the field and had 2 points and 4 rebounds.

Flagg entered Thursday’s game averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The freshman is viewed as a virtual lock to be the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, but the injury comes at a horrible time. Flagg’s status for the remainder of the ACC Tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament will now be in question.