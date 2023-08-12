Projected top NBA Draft pick makes major decision

Cooper Flagg, considered a potential first overall pick in the not-so-distant future, is looking to make the leap to the NBA a year earlier.

The 16-year-old has made the decision to reclassify from the 2025 recruiting class to the 2024 class. The move now has Flagg instantly ranked as the consensus top recruiting prospect in the 2024 class. The reclassification also sets Flagg up as the early favorite to be selected first in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg announced the decision on his Instagram account with a confident 2-word caption.

“Why wait,” captioned Flagg.

Flagg has made waves throughout the youth basketball circuit this summer. The increased spotlight from his dominant play ultimately affirmed his decision to reclassify. In June, the 6-foot-8 forward from Maine was named MVP of the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp held in Orlando, Florida. Flagg followed that up with a historic showing at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July. Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 6.9 blocks per game.

Flagg, whose birthday is in late December, sits right at the cutoff date of eligibility to potentially declare for the NBA draft in 2025. By rule, any player declaring for the draft would have to at least be turning 19 years old within the same calendar year.

Flagg will play his senior year at Montverde Academy in Florida before deciding on his next stop.