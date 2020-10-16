Could Daryl Morey explore opportunities in the NFL?

Daryl Morey has decided to step down as general manager of the Houston Rockets, and he will reportedly pursue careers outside of the NBA. Is there a chance he could switch sports and join an NFL front office?

After word surfaced that Morey and the Rockets are parting ways, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com tweeted that the Texans suddenly have a new candidate for their vacant GM position. While he said he has not heard the Texans are interested in Morey, Zierlein insists people around the NFL believe Morey is fit for an NFL GM job.

The Texans have a new GM candidate who has just come available. I’m not kidding either. #Morey — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) October 15, 2020

To be clear, I am not hearing the Texans are interested in @dmorey , but what I AM saying is that NFL personnel people I’ve spoken with in the past believe he could absolutely do the job with capable evaluators around him. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) October 15, 2020

Morey has two kids who are college-age and taking a year off of school amid the coronavirus pandemic, so he may not pursue another job right away. An NFL team that hired him would be taking a big risk, but it wouldn’t be the first time a front office executive changed sports.

It’s unclear if Morey chose to leave the Rockets or was pushed out. There had been talk about Houston potentially firing him after he sent a tweet expressing support for protestors in Hong Kong last year. China’s communist government was furious that Morey supported the pro-Democratic movement, which put the NBA in an uncomfortable position. The NBA makes billions of dollars from China.

That situation may have inspired Morey to distance himself from the NBA.