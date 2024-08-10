Could LeBron James end up as Celtics owner?

In a strange twist, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could end up owning a part of the Boston Celtics.

Fenway Sports Group is strongly considering making a bid for the franchise, reports the New York Post. And given that James has a minority ownership stake in FSG, he would then subsequently own a portion of the Celtics himself.

But there’s a catch.

James could not be a part of Celtics ownership at the current time given the conflict of interest. Any ownership stake would be deferred until after James retires, which may not be otherwise necessary anyway.

The potential sale — for 49 percent of the team — would not be complete until 2028. By then, James would be nearing the age of 44 and it’s unlikely he’d still be playing.

James, who officially became a billionaire in 2022, has been very open about his desire to follow in Michael Jordon’s footsteps and own an NBA franchise. However, a minority stake in the Celtics through a third-party may not quench that thirst.

It’s possible that if Fenway Sports Group eventually closes on their partial purchase of the Celtics, James cashes out and finds his own investors. From there, he could take an ownership stake in an expansion team that many believe will end up in Las Vegas — a city James has previously said has “everything” a franchise would need.