Craig Sager Jr. says ‘whack’ NBA has gone too political

The NBA has tried to be at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement since the season resumed in Orlando, and Craig Sager Jr. does not agree with the league’s approach.

Sager Jr., the son of the legendary NBA reporter Craig Sager, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to rip the NBA for supporting Black Lives Matter. He called the league “whack” and responded to several followers who challenged him.

The NBA is whack and it has nothing to do with my dad being dead & everything to do with black lives matter. — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) September 10, 2020

Last time I checked it was a global game. — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) September 10, 2020

And my opinion is moron? https://t.co/6l8Pic7Msx — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) September 10, 2020

Iâ€™m not afraid of twitter. Go ahead. Cancel me. — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) September 10, 2020

Go donate to BLM & see if anything changes — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) September 10, 2020

Craig Sr. was an extremely popular figure in the NBA community. He died of leukemia in December 2016. Sager Jr. indicated back in 2018 that his relationship with his father may not have been in a good place.

NBA players have paid tribute to Sager in a variety of ways since his death.