Craig Sager Jr. says ‘whack’ NBA has gone too political

September 10, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The NBA has tried to be at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement since the season resumed in Orlando, and Craig Sager Jr. does not agree with the league’s approach.

Sager Jr., the son of the legendary NBA reporter Craig Sager, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to rip the NBA for supporting Black Lives Matter. He called the league “whack” and responded to several followers who challenged him.

Craig Sr. was an extremely popular figure in the NBA community. He died of leukemia in December 2016. Sager Jr. indicated back in 2018 that his relationship with his father may not have been in a good place.

NBA players have paid tribute to Sager in a variety of ways since his death.

