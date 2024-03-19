Crazy angle of Anthony Edwards’ huge dunk goes viral

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards threw down the most ferocious dunk of the year on Monday night, and the play has gotten even more impressive with every new angle that surfaces.

The Timberwolves were trailing the Utah Jazz 66-65 midway through the third quarter at Delta Center in Salt Lake City when Edwards posterized John Collins. Edwards soared several feet through the air and drew a foul but still managed to finish the play.

A lot of angles of the dunk have been shown, but this might be the best of the bunch:

That play is going to haunt Collins forever. At least he can say he was victimized by one of the best players in the NBA.

Fans were in awe of Edwards’ dunk, but so were his teammates. Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson had a front-row seat to the action and may have had the best reaction of anyone (video here).

Edwards finished with 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists in Minnesota’s 114-104 win over the Jazz.