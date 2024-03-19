Timberwolves player had incredible reaction to Anthony Edwards’ dunk

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson had the best angle to witness Anthony Edwards’ best dunk of the year. Anderson’s reaction to the jam up-close did not disappoint.

Edwards on Monday had arguably the most disrespectful dunk of the season over Utah Jazz big man John Collins (video here). The tomahawk slam even had the opposing fans at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah fired up.

Anderson also went viral on X for his live reaction to the dunk. The UCLA alum, who stood just a few feet away from the play, was utterly flabbergasted by what he had just witnessed.

Kyle Anderson’s face says it all. Anthony Edwards is not human. pic.twitter.com/SdrfyX2tOZ — Felipe Alvarez (@FelipeFromMiami) March 19, 2024

Kyle Anderson 😱 pic.twitter.com/FiVrKwTMc6 — 3 the Hardaway (@3theHardawayPod) March 19, 2024

The replay of Slo Mo’s reaction gets better every time you rewatch it.

Edwards’ dunk also got every single member of the Timberwolves’ bench on their feet in excitement.

Timberwolves bench reaction vs. Kyle Anderson's after Ant Man's poster dunk pic.twitter.com/g8k1AS34dX — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 19, 2024

Collins will be seeing himself on the wrong end of a poster dunk for years to come. The play will likely be the crown jewel in any Edwards highlight reels.

But Collins will at least get a consolation prize in the form of Edwards’ game-worn jersey from the contest. Edwards said he was giving it to Collins after a fan had asked for the Timberwolves star’s jersey.

“Can I have your jersey?” Anthony Edwards: “I gotta give it to Collins.” pic.twitter.com/8vKPNMvzLK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 19, 2024

Edwards tallied 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists in the 114-104 Timberwolves win.