Crazy video of Victor Wembanyama stretching goes viral

The evidence continues to build that Victor Wembanyama is not a creature of this galaxy.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie Wembanyama left many jaws on the floor this weekend with a wild viral video of him stretching out his body. The video, presumably showing Wembanyama’s normal routine, featured the No. 1 overall pick stretching out his back and all of his limbs (making for an incredible sight given his immense size).

You can see the unbelievable video here.

Wembanyama is officially listed at 7-foot-4 and 210 pounds, and he looked every bit the part there. But for as ludicrous as that video seemed, at least it showed that Wembanyama has some very impressive flexibility for a man of his stature.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama has mostly kept a low profile since appearing for the Spurs at Summer League in July. But astonishing viral clips like that one have been the norm for Wembanyama dating back to his France days.