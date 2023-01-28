 Skip to main content
Incredible Victor Wembanyama POV video goes viral

January 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Victor Wemanyama in front of a basket

Another incredible video of Victor Wembanyama has gone viral.

The 19-year-old French prospect has been generating hype for a few years, and the buzz surrounding him keeps growing. What’s it like for the 7-foot-3 player to maneuver around the basketball court? We got a glimpse from this point-of-view video.

In the video, Wembanyama is nearly eye-level with the basket at various points:

Take a look:

Can you imagine playing basketball like that? That’s like an average human playing on an 8-foot basket or so. It’s kind of incredible that Wembanyama can be such a good player despite the ball being so small in his hands, and other challenges.

Wembanyama is a lock to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. One team is going to be very lucky to land him.

Victor Wembanyama
