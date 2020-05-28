Damian Lillard blasts Dan Orlovsky after ‘entitled’ criticism

Damian Lillard blasted Dan Orlovsky after being criticized by the former quarterback-turned-media personality.

Orlovsky was on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday and was critical of Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers star said earlier in the week that he would not play if his team did not have a path to the playoffs in a resumed season.

Orlovsky, who spent about 10 years in the NFL as a backup quarterback, did not care for Lillard’s attitude and shared his opinion on the ESPN show.

“If what we’ve experienced over the past three months has taught us anything, there is no such thing as meaningless anymore,” Orlovsky said. “We can’t take things for granted anymore. And there’s a different between ‘have to’ and ‘get to’. And Damian Lillard would have the opportunity to get to play basketball again. Because there’s people out there who have to go do things. Frontline workers and nurses and doctors, they have to go to work and they have to work more hours and pay less because of what we’re dealing with.

“Damian Lillard would have the opportunity to get to play basketball, and I would hope and challenge him in his mindset that the last few months has changed that and that he’d take that opportunity to go and perform, to go and compete and get the opportunity to play basketball again. Some people don’t have a choice any more. They have to go do things. It is not an option.

“How can you sit there and go, ‘Nope, I’m not going to play, but understand that there’s people out there that don’t have that choice. They have to go to work. They have to go earn their money. I struggle with sitting here and going you don’t come off, in some way, a spoiled and entitled brat by saying ‘I’m not going to play.'”

Orlovsky did not actually call Lillard spoiled or entitled, but he said that attitude makes it seem like the Portland guard is. Lillard still took the comment personally and hit back.

Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said! https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

Orlovsky backpedaled faster than a quarterback running out of the end zone.

No you’re right I was wrong to use that phrase at the end. That’s my bad. My comment started with saying I hope we all realize nothing is meaningless anymore. And if it’s about protecting loved ones-100%. I shouldn’t have said entitled or brat and that’s on me and my bad. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 28, 2020

Lillard’s comments underscore a point the NBA needs to take into account: if they’re going to resume the season, they need to make it worth everyone’s while. With the creative options the league is considering, Lillard’s concern should be addressed.