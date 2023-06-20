Report: Damian Lillard insists on Blazers making 1 move

Damian Lillard reportedly wants the Portland Trail Blazers to make a big trade this week, but not one that involves him.

Portland holds the No. 3 overall pick heading into Thursday night’s NBA Draft. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Tuesday that Lillard has made it clear to the Blazers that he wants them to trade the pick to acquire more veteran help.

“So I checked in on the Lillard side of things, about whether or not there had been a change of heart there, and I was told, unequivocally, ‘No.’ Dame does not want a youth movement,” Windhorst said, via Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report. “He wants to play with veterans. He wants the team to upgrade fast and immediately with veteran players that can help him now.”

Windhorst added that there are other avenues for the Blazers to add veteran help should they decide to draft a player with the third overall pick. They might risk angering Lillard if that go that route, however.

“Having said that, if the Blazers don’t like what they’re offered, and they use this pick on one of the young players, you’re potentially causing a bit of an issue there with Dame Lillard, so keep an eye on that on Thursday night,” Windhorst said.

Portland has missed the playoffs the last two seasons. In an era where superstar players are constantly forcing their way to new teams, Lillard has remained committed to the Blazers. That could change if he is unhappy with the team’s offseason moves.

