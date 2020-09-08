Damian Lillard, NBA 2K21 cover athlete, has complaint about game

Even the man gracing the cover of “NBA 2K21” cannot seem to get the hang of the game’s new shot meter.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard tweeted his initial thoughts on the newly-released game this week. Lillard said that he was struggling with the new shot meter and had not even made a free throw yet.

Am I the only one struggling with this shot meter and I ain’t made a free throw yet — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 4, 2020

Previous editions of “NBA 2K” had a vertical shot meter that a user had to fill up. This year, the shot meter is now horizontal and requires a user to release the shoot button closer to the middle, which is less intuitive. The margin for error also appears to be significantly less.

Shot meter got me down bad pic.twitter.com/CDOCYXVGir — jaymo (@jaymoxvx) September 4, 2020

The “NBA 2K” series is now so big that the league recently hosted a highly-viewed players’ tournament. But Lillard, as the cover athlete, is shedding some light on a serious flaw in this year’s edition.