Damian Lillard makes clear he will not be joining Lakers anytime soon

Damian Lillard has been the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason. But the Portland point guard made clear on Thursday that he is not headed to the Los Angeles Lakers anytime soon.

Someone on Twitter wrote that they bet Lillard would end up on the Lakers by the time the season began. The tweet seemed to be somewhat of a joke because of all the players the Lakers have landed this offseason. Lillard responded to the tweet by saying he would “bet a million” against it.

Lillard has made clear this offseason that he wants to see improvement from the Trail Blazers. He is not ready to leave the team, but he has certainly put them on notice.

The 31-year-old has been with the Blazers since being drafted by them No. 6 overall in 2012. He has made six All-Star teams and carried them as far as the conference finals. There actually seems to be a different team that is trying hard to land Lillard.