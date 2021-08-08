Report: 76ers focused on trying to acquire Damian Lillard

The Philadelphia 76ers may be entertaining calls about Ben Simmons, but that potential trade is apparently not at the top of their offseason to-do list.

Derek Bodner of The Athletic wrote on Sunday that the 76ers are more focused on trying to acquire Damian Lillard than they are with trading Simmons. Bodner says president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was “almost singularly focused” on James Harden when the former MVP was forcing his way out of Houston, and Morey is dedicating that same type of attention to Lillard’s situation with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers probably do not currently have the assets that would be needed to trade for Lillard. However, they could make progress in that department if they deal Simmons. It’s unclear if the Blazers would even want Simmons, but a multi-team trade is also something Morey could explore.

Of course, this all assumes the Blazers are willing to part ways with Lillard. The six-time All-Star made it clear over the weekend that he is not impressed with Portland’s offseason. He also denied a report that he is planning to ask the team to trade him.

Simmons seemingly wants out of Philadelphia. He has supposedly cut off all communication with the team. The feeling is probably mutual, but the 76ers may have a hard time convincing teams to pay their asking price.