Report: Damian Lillard ‘obsessed’ with bringing one star player to Blazers

Damian Lillard recently reassured Portland Trail Blazers fans that he has given no thought to requesting a trade. He has, however, spoken openly about wanting the team to improve the roster around him, and the star point guard apparently has a plan in mind for how the Blazers can do that.

During a Wednesday appearance on the “HoopsHype Podcast,” Anthony Slater of The Athletic said Lillard is hung up on the idea of Draymond Green joining him in Portland.

“The Blazers would love to have him,” Slater said, via Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report. “Lillard has been obsessed with getting him there for a while.”

There have been trade rumors involving Green dating back to last year, but the Golden State Warriors have given no indication that they intend to move him. Green is signed through next season and has a $27 million player option for 2023-24. The Warriors also appear to be rounding back into form, as they are off to a 5-1 start and will be getting Klay Thompson back from injury soon.

But if Golden State does decide to entertain the idea of moving Green, their first call should be the Portland. Green and Lillard showed at the Tokyo Olympics that they have a close relationship. Lillard said Green gave him a pep talk after he passed up a shot he would normally take, and the Blazers star played much better after that.

There have been indications that Green’s relationship with Steve Kerr and the Warriors’ brass isn’t all that strong. That’s likely just because of how outspoken Green is. As of now, there’s no reason to think Lillard is going to get his wish.