Damian Lillard owns his trash talk after Steph Curry’s huge game

Stephen Curry had the best game of his career on Sunday night, and the timing could not have been much better. His 62-point performance came just two days after Damian Lillard spoke about how difficult it’s going to be for Curry to get clean looks this season. Oh, and the historic game came against Lillard’s team.

To Lillard’s credit, he owned it. After Curry shot more than 58 percent from the field and scored 62 in the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers, he and Lillard had what looked like a friendly exchange on the court. Lillard then sent a great tweet about it.

You can’t dish it out and not be able take it #Respect https://t.co/2ydpT0JVHy — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 4, 2021

Lillard made headlines on Friday when he spoke about the challenges Curry will face this season with a younger team around him. He said Curry has already seen that it’s tougher to get “quality looks” than it was when the Warriors were the best team in the NBA. You can read the full comments here.

Even if there was truth to what Lillard said, Curry certainly didn’t have trouble creating scoring opportunities against Portland on Sunday. His previous career high was 54 points, and Klay Thompson had a great way of welcoming his teammate to the 60-point club.

It doesn’t seem like Lillard meant for his remarks to be disrespectful, but it would not be a surprise if they helped motivate Curry.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0