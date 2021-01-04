Klay Thompson sends great tweet after Steph Curry beats his career-high

Klay Thompson sent a great tweet on Sunday night after Steph Curry topped him for a career-night.

Curry scored a career-high 62 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry’s 62 points were more than the 60 points Thompson scored in 2016.

Thompson, who is out recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, congratulated Curry via Twitter. He welcomed him to the 60-point club.

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 !! Welcome to the club big bro #62 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

Curry’s previous career-high mark was 54 points in a game. This effort put him in the 60-point club.

It’s somewhat shocking that Curry’s previous high was only 54 considering what an incredible shooter and scorer he is. But now he’s part of that group who got 60 in a game.