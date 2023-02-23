Damian Lillard makes reference to Gilbert Arenas in latest rap song

Damian Lillard is just as efficient off the court as he is on the court.

Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers were stuck on the airport tarmac for seven hours while trying to wait out a snow storm so they could fly to Sacramento for their game on Thursday night. While waiting on the tarmac, Lillard used the time to create a new rap song.

The Blazers guard released the song via Instagram Wednesday night. Those who listen closely will notice an allusion made to Gilbert Arenas.

“Shooters in the locker room like we the Wizards,” Lillard says in one lyric of his Blazers.

Lillard was complimenting his team for having good outside shooters, while also making an allusion to the infamous Wizards locker room incident in late 2009.

Arenas brought into the Wizards’ locker room and laid them out for teammate Javaris Crittenton in what he claimed was a joke. The NBA didn’t find it so funny and suspended him. Arenas was also charged for violating Washington D.C.’s gun-control laws.

You can hear Lillard’s rap below but beware of the offensive language.