Damian Lillard credits reporter Stephanie Ready as his good-luck charm

Damian Lillard thinks he has found his good-luck charm.

Lillard scored 51 points in Portland’s 124-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. The game marked his fifth 50-plus point game of the season, which is impressive by any standard. He was interviewed by NBATV’s Stephanie Ready after the game and credited her for being part of his big games.

“This one was different because our season was on the line,” Lillard said of the urgency he felt in the game. “I think all year long, I’ve been trying to doing everything I could to keep us in the playoff race. We had time. We would be telling each other we have 25 games, 30 games — let’s pick it up. But tonight was pretty much it … our season was really on the line.

“And also, every time you show up at our games, I guess I score 50. So we’re going to need you at all our games,” Lillard said of Ready.

Ready appreciated Lillard drawing the connection to her and giving her credit.

Lillard is averaging 29.3 points per game this season, which is better than his previous career-high average of 27 points per game. His Blazers are hot on Memphis’ tail and trail the Grizzlies by 0.5 games in the West.

We know there are some people who are really hoping Portland ends up facing the Lakers in the playoffs.