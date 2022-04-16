Damian Lillard shares 1 circumstance where he would want trade from Blazers

Damian Lillard has long maintained that he wants to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers and win a championship. However, the team is a long way from that goal right now, and Lillard has admitted there is a scenario in which he would accept a trade.

In an interview with Jabari Young of CNBC, Lillard maintained his desire to remain with Portland. However, he also said that he would accept a trade if the organization came to him wanting to move him.

“If they came to me and they wanted to trade me — I’m not going to fight them on wanting to trade me,” Lillard said. “I don’t want to be anywhere I’m not wanted. But I don’t think that’s the case.”

Lillard has long been the subject of trade chatter as he hunts for an NBA championship. He’s often cited as a potential superstar who may demand a trade, but he has long suggested otherwise. This is the latest instance of him asserting that he intends to stay with Portland unless they do not want him anymore.