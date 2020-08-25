Damian Lillard to have second scan on knee after ‘inconclusive’ MRI

Damian Lillard underwent an MRI on his right knee Monday, but apparently the test did not give the Portland Trail Blazers enough information.

The Blazers announced early Tuesday morning that the results of the MRI were inconclusive. Lillard will undergo another scan on Tuesday afternoon.

Lillard left Portland’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night after hurting his knee in the third quarter. He planted awkwardly while driving to the basket and appeared to tweak his knee, which you can see here. Lillard went back to the locker room, returned to the floor, then went back to the locker room again.

Lillard had 11 points and four assists in 27 minutes prior to exiting. The Blazers lost the game 135-115 and now trail the Lakers 3-1 in the series.