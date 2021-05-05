Damian Lillard upset Blazers are only NBA team without fans

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost their last six home games, and Damian Lillard seems to be getting fed up with playing in an empty arena.

The Blazers are the only team in the NBA that have not hosted any fans this season. They were planning to allow a limited capacity crowd, but Oregon Governor Kate Brown nixed that idea after several counties in the state saw an increase in COVID-19 cases. Lillard took to Twitter on Tuesday to express frustration over that.

“So we gone be the only damn team in the whole league with no fans,” the star point guard wrote.

You can understand why Lillard is getting impatient. The Blazers are fighting for a postseason spot, and they could certainly use a boost from some fans at the Moda Center. They are currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, which means they could have to host a play-in game with a playoff spot on the line.

The Blazers are facing some serious organizational uncertainty with the playoffs looming. Major changes could be coming if they don’t make a deep playoff run, and fans are anxious to help them do just that.