Damian Lillard takes on Skip Bayless over ‘Dame Time’ criticism

There’s nothing new about athletes calling out Skip Bayless, and Damian Lillard has become the latest to do so.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard reacted after Bayless teased a monologue about how he isn’t buying “Dame Time” as part of his FS1 show “Undisputed.” On the show itself, Bayless proceeded to argue that Lillard isn’t a superstar, and that the Blazers guard too often disappears down the stretch in big games and key moments.

In response, Lillard called Bayless a “clown” and hinted that the FS1 host had backpedaled on his criticisms in a previous private conversation.

I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke. And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect https://t.co/do0yxFgUju — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2020

Ask him what he said when I asked him “ and why you always hatin on Bron ?” https://t.co/0FFrB7CRSV — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2020

Bayless’ penchant for controversial hot takes has made him a target of plenty of athletes before Lillard. Honestly, that’s probably just how Bayless likes it.

Lillard, meanwhile, has been taking on all comers lately in terms of the off-court trash talk. After a 51-point game and potentially season-saving performance Sunday, he has certainly earned the right to fire back at Bayless, who didn’t even acknowledge that performance.