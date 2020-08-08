Paul George, Damian Lillard trade shots on Instagram after game

Paul George and Damian Lillard traded shots on Instagram after Saturday’s game between their teams, and Patrick Beverley even got involved.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-117 in a critical game for playoff seeding. Lillard missed two free throws and a three-pointer at the end of the game, and he was mocked by Patrick Beverley, who was on the Clippers’ bench and did not play.

Lillard said after the game that the Clippers players trolled him because they know he’s eliminated them in the past (when George was with the Thunder last year and in 2014 when Beverley was with Houston). The Portland guard said he considered the trolling a sign of respect regarding the high expectations they have for him.

Well, Bleacher Report shared Lillard’s quote on Instagram after the game, which led to an exchange in the comments section of the story.

“And you getting sent home this year respect,” George said to Lillard in a comment.

Beverley joked “Cancun on 3,” which is a way of mocking a team that doesn’t make the playoffs and instead goes to Mexico to hang out after their season ends.

Lillard responded to George on Instagram, jabbing him for switching teams and “running from the grind.”

Paul George ve Damian Lillard'ın geçen seneden kalan hesapları kapanmamış. Halen instagram'da atışıyorlar. Modern trash talk'a herkes tanık oluyoruz. Severiz böyle aleni meydan okumalar atışmaları pic.twitter.com/BzykIfiBmx — Kaan Kural (@kaankural) August 8, 2020

Lillard has famously stuck with Portland rather than join a superteam like George did by leaving Indiana and later Oklahoma City, so he won’t hear the criticism from them.

The beef has livened things up. Maybe Lillard can end up giving the Clippers his patented move one day.