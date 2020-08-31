 Skip to main content
Dan Orlovsky had hilarious comment about JR Smith’s blunder

August 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dan Orlovsky

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had a hilarious comment about JR Smith’s blunder on Saturday.

Smith was lining up in the corner for a 3-point shot attempt in the first quarter of his Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Smith wasn’t too careful though and lined up for the shot from out of bounds, resulting in a turnover.

Orlovsky tweeted about the play “I get it JR.”

What’s the joke?

Orlovsky infamously lost his sense of location on the field and took a safety in a 2008 NFL game when he ran out the back of the end zone without realizing it.

Sometimes it just happens.

