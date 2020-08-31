Dan Orlovsky had hilarious comment about JR Smith’s blunder

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had a hilarious comment about JR Smith’s blunder on Saturday.

Smith was lining up in the corner for a 3-point shot attempt in the first quarter of his Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Smith wasn’t too careful though and lined up for the shot from out of bounds, resulting in a turnover.

Orlovsky tweeted about the play “I get it JR.”

I get it JR https://t.co/E8xmvWPCEw — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 30, 2020

What’s the joke?

Orlovsky infamously lost his sense of location on the field and took a safety in a 2008 NFL game when he ran out the back of the end zone without realizing it.

Sometimes it just happens.