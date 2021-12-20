D’Angelo Russell calls out Timberwolves writer over tweet

D’Angelo Russell had a receipt ready for one of his team’s writers.

After Sunday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell called out Dane Moore, who covers the Wolves for Bring Me The News, over an old tweet about Jarred Vanderbilt.

“For Dane not to give [Vanderbilt] respect earlier in the season, that tweet didn’t age well,” said Russell.

Moore noted that the tweet in question was from September when he criticized the Wolves forward Vanderbilt for his shooting ability.

The 22-year-old Vanderbilt has been a difference-maker for Minnesota this year. He has settled in as the team’s starting power forward and has played a pivotal role in their current four-game winning streak. But in truth, Moore’s tweet has not actually aged all that poorly. In spite of Vanderbilt’s impact in other areas, he is still only shooting 22.2 percent from three this season and 18.8 percent for his career. Vanderbilt also did not hit a three-pointer on Sunday against the Mavs and missed two free throws late in the fourth quarter that the Wolves overcame.

You can’t really fault Russell for standing up for his teammate. But Russell’s swipe probably has more to do with his own general disdain for the media than with the actual accuracy of Moore’s tweet.

H/T NBA Reddit

Photo: Mar 1, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell (0) warms up before the start of the third quarter during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports