D’Angelo Russell called for controversial flagrant foul on block attempt

May 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
DAngelo Russell looks to block Jamal Murray

D’Angelo Russell was called for a controversial flagrant-1 foul on Thursday night.

Russell was called for a flagrant foul after trying to block a Jamal Murray layup/dunk attempt in the first quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Murray was going up and was met in the air by Russell, who struck Murray’s face and arm while swatting at the ball.

The officials reviewed the play and assessed Russell a flagrant-1 foul. Murray was given two free throw attempts and made both to make it 23-22 Lakers.

LeBron James could not believe the call.

ESPN rules analyst Steve Javie said the flagrant foul call was correct because Russell wound up and hit Murray in the face. Both Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy disagreed with the decision.

Maybe Russell was trying to send a message after being disrespected by the Nuggets after Game 1.

D'Angelo RussellNBA playoffs 2023
