Nuggets’ Bruce Brown did not hold back about D’Angelo Russell’s weakness

Brown scored 16 points in 24 minutes off the bench in his Nuggets’ 132-126 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, he spoke with the media and was asked how his team shut down Russell in Game 1. Russell had just 8 points in 26 minutes and was a -25 in the boxscore.

Brown said that the Nuggets made it tough on Russell by defending the Lakers guard the entire way down the court. He also said that when his Nuggets were on offense, they attacked Russell because Russell is “not the best defender, but he definitely tries.”

Watching the video, Brown wasn’t looking to slight Russell so much as he was answering a question, but that answer is some bulletin-board stuff.

If Russell didn’t already feel like a weak link for the Lakers, he will now.

Russell recognized that he played poorly in Game 1 and tried to do some extra work after the game (video here). The Lakers will need him to show up much better in the series in order to knock off the No. 1 seed in the West.