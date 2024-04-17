D’Angelo Russell, Jose Alvarado hit with technicals for heated moment

Tempers were flaring early during Tuesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.

The Pelicans led 31-26 over the Lakers with a minute to play in the first quarter. Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell and Pelicans backup Jose Alvarado were seen getting physical as the former was trying to get himself open to receive a pass.

Alvarado was called for a foul on the play. During the dead ball, Alvarado nudged Russell and got called for a technical foul. Russell got whistled for a technical of his own seconds later for taunting Alvarado in return.

DLo and Jose Alvarado each got called for techs on this play. You agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/J3bQPBuYfT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2024

The Pelicans fans in attendance didn’t seem to mind that Alvarado instigated some beef on the court. The Smoothie King Center crowd showered Alvarado with “Jose” chants after his altercation with Russell.

JOSEEEEEE JOSE JOSE JOSE 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/neOAofRQYC — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 17, 2024

Alvarado’s agitation didn’t seem to bother Russell all that much. The Lakers guard tied LeBron James with a team-high 15 points on 5/8 shooting at the half. Alvarado went scoreless with one assist in six minutes played.

The purple and gold led the Pels 60-50 at the break.