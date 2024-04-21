 Skip to main content
D’Angelo Russell gets meme treatment for Game 1 dud against Nuggets

April 20, 2024
by Darryn Albert
DAngelo Russell holding a ball

May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) moves the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell and facing the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs clearly don’t go well together.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell stank up the place during Saturday’s Game 1 against the Nuggets in Denver. He scored six quick points in the the first quarter … and then did virtually nothing after that. Russell finished the contest with 13 points on an ugly 6-of-20 shooting line, missing eight out of his nine three-point attempts.

Russell ended up playing 41 minutes in the game, which the Lakers went on to lose 114-103. It never got any better for him though as Russell was even smoking easy layups at one point.

The former All-Star guard Russell got ruthlessly roasted on X for the icky performance. Here were some of the most brutal posts about him.

After that clunker on Saturday, the evidence is mounting that the Nuggets are Russell’s sleep paralysis demon. He already had a nightmare of a series against them last year as the Lakers got swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals (with Russell taking cruel barbs from Denver players at the time too). Now that the two teams are meeting in the playoffs again, it appears to be just more of the same for Russell.

D'Angelo RussellNBA playoffs 2024
