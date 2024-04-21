D’Angelo Russell gets meme treatment for Game 1 dud against Nuggets

D’Angelo Russell and facing the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs clearly don’t go well together.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell stank up the place during Saturday’s Game 1 against the Nuggets in Denver. He scored six quick points in the the first quarter … and then did virtually nothing after that. Russell finished the contest with 13 points on an ugly 6-of-20 shooting line, missing eight out of his nine three-point attempts.

Russell ended up playing 41 minutes in the game, which the Lakers went on to lose 114-103. It never got any better for him though as Russell was even smoking easy layups at one point.

D’Lo thought he made it 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ySVaGHFVge — BrickWrld (@BRICKW0RLD) April 21, 2024

The former All-Star guard Russell got ruthlessly roasted on X for the icky performance. Here were some of the most brutal posts about him.

Laker fans: “D’Angelo Russell can you show up and not choke vs the Nuggets?” D'Lo: pic.twitter.com/WElZHqrICe — Depressed Lakers Fan (@oprahsideclark) April 21, 2024

they’re not gonna let d’angelo russell stay at the team hotel tonight he’s gonna have to stay at a motel 6 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 21, 2024

Lakers need a basket Russell: pic.twitter.com/y7EYuoSXCz — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 21, 2024

The Nuggets when Dlo attempts a 3 pic.twitter.com/KEVo0m5bgi — Kam0️⃣ (@PassLikeZero) April 21, 2024

Dlo celebrating 4/20 by going 4-20 — J (@jtakuz) April 21, 2024

After that clunker on Saturday, the evidence is mounting that the Nuggets are Russell’s sleep paralysis demon. He already had a nightmare of a series against them last year as the Lakers got swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals (with Russell taking cruel barbs from Denver players at the time too). Now that the two teams are meeting in the playoffs again, it appears to be just more of the same for Russell.