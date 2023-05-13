 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 13, 2023

D’Angelo Russell rejected after trying to sneak drink into press conference

May 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
DAngelo Russell holding a ball

May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) moves the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell’s efforts to sneak his drink into a postgame press conference continue to be thwarted.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard brought a Coco5 drink bottle into his postgame press conference after getting a series-clinching 122-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday. An official who was standing near the press conference table quickly sprang into action and swiped away the drink.

Russell gained attention after something similar happened after a playoff game in late April.

Russell is a minority investor in Coco5, while Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is a majority owner.

The Lakers guard is doing everything possible to promote the brand. He even plugged it during a postgame interview in the first round of the playoffs.

Why isn’t Russell allowed to have the drink with him during his postgame press conference? Specific companies pay big money in order to be an official partner of the NBA. If Russell wants to use official NBA channels, such as postgame press conferences, to promote his brand, he would have to pay for that opportunity.

Article Tags

D'Angelo RussellNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus