D’Angelo Russell rejected after trying to sneak drink into press conference

D’Angelo Russell’s efforts to sneak his drink into a postgame press conference continue to be thwarted.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard brought a Coco5 drink bottle into his postgame press conference after getting a series-clinching 122-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday. An official who was standing near the press conference table quickly sprang into action and swiped away the drink.

D’Angelo Russell tried to sneak his Coco5 drink into the postgame press conference again. No dice, again. 😂 pic.twitter.com/06fEkIyxlM — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 13, 2023

Russell gained attention after something similar happened after a playoff game in late April.

Russell is a minority investor in Coco5, while Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is a majority owner.

The Lakers guard is doing everything possible to promote the brand. He even plugged it during a postgame interview in the first round of the playoffs.

“Gonna get some Coco5 in my system.” Let it marinate @Dloading. pic.twitter.com/yn7NSRassP — Coco5 (@drinkCOCO5) April 29, 2023

Why isn’t Russell allowed to have the drink with him during his postgame press conference? Specific companies pay big money in order to be an official partner of the NBA. If Russell wants to use official NBA channels, such as postgame press conferences, to promote his brand, he would have to pay for that opportunity.