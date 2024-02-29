D’Angelo Russell taunts Clippers fans after making huge 3-pointer

D’Angelo Russell had some fun with Los Angeles Clippers fans on Wednesday night after making a big shot in his Lakers’ 116-112 win over their intracity rivals at crypto.com Arena.

Russell made a corner 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the game to give his Lakers a 114-108 lead over the Clippers. That was the last of three 3-pointers made by Russell in the game. He went 6/10 from the field and scored 18 in the win.

After making his shot, Russell put his finger to his mouth to shush Clippers fans who were in attendance for the game.

D’LO TELLS THE CLIPPERS FANS TO STFU 🤫 pic.twitter.com/pyZ772uaBW — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) February 29, 2024

That had to sting for Clippers fans.

The Clippers led by 21 in the game and blew it. In addition to Russell’s strong play, LeBron James scored 34 points and made seven 3-pointers in the win.

The Clippers were regarded as the home game for the contest. But the Lakers’ win gave them the season series over the Clippers (3-1), marking the first time since 2011-2012 the Lakers beat the Clippers in their season series.

Wednesday also marked the final regular-season game between the Lakers and Clippers at crypto.com Arena where the Clippers would be regarded as the home team. They will be moving into the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. next season.